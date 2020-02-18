Taylor Swift’s new song 'Only The Young' eligible for Oscars next year

Taylor Swift’s new song Only The Young is climbing on the charts all around the world this week. The track is featured in the country-turned-pop star’s new Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

The song has swiftly become a must-see for fans of one of the most successful artists on the planet.

In addition to being available on the streaming platform, Miss Americana was played in a handful of theaters for a very short period of time.

It will likely be submitted for Best Documentary Feature, through a nod in that typically serious category is a long shot.







