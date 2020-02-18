Jennifer Aniston makes Brad Pitt jealous at an Oscars after party?

Jennifer Aniston, who had missed out the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, reportedly spent a lot of time" speaking to Mad Men star Jon Hamm at an Oscars 2020 after-party, which was also attended by her ex Brad Pitt.

'The Morning Show' star was seen just saying a 'quick hi' to Pitt, which according to a relationship expert, was an attempt to make The Once Upon a Time actor 'jealous', while Pitt was reportedly in Pleasant mood at the bash and wanted to share some moments with her ex.

Jennifer Aniston, 51, and Brad Pitt, 56, have been in news since their sweet reunion at the SAG Awards 2020. The former couple were pictured putting on a cosy display while congratulating each other on their successes at the ceremony.



But all the speculation about their warm meeting at the Oscars came to an end as Jennifer could not attend the Awards ceremony. However, it's recently reported that Jennifer only said a 'quick hi' to Pitt when they came across to each other again at Guy Osprey’s Oscars 2020 after-party.



