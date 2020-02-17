American Idol: Katy Perry reduced to tears over garbage man's soulful audition

The widely-watched singing competition American Idol just made a comeback for its 18th season and blew the world away showcasing some uncharted talents that enthralled the judges with their entrancing vocals.



The 18th season opened with a garbage man, Doug Kiker, from Mobile, Alabama who reduced Katy Perry to tears while performing with Luke Bryan backing him up with the piano as he sang Rascal Flatts’ God Bless the Broken Road.

“You just stay who you are and you’re going to go so far,” a teared-up Katy told Doug while adding: “That wasn’t garbage. That was greatness.”

On the other hand, contestants like Camryn Leigh Smith, 16 who sang Jessie J’s Big White Room and 18-year-old Francisco Martin with his cover of Alaska also blew the judges away.