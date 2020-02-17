James Bond flick 'No Time to Die' scraps China premiere, tour over coronavirus

Chinese fans have been left waiting for Bond’s new adventure's premiere and a large prepared publicity tour as the the film franchise’s most recent installment have been cancelled since of the lethal coronavirus.



The entire cast, including Daniel Craig, in the future 25th Bond blockbuster cancelled the journey to China for the flick’s premiere, which was scheduled for April in Beijing.

It is learnt that Daniel Craig and the other cast will not attend the Beijing screening or the subsequent publicity tour of China, which have been halted because of uncertainty surrounding the evolution of the epidemic.



Cinemas across the world’s second-largest box office market remain shuttered indefinitely amid efforts to suppress the spreading of the coronavirus.



