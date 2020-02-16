'The Falcon & the Winter Soldier' to explore racial issues with Sam Wilson as Captain America

Marvel Studios’ will be finally putting all conjecture to rest regarding the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, with its upcoming series The Falcon & the Winter Soldier.

As per the latest intel from the world of superheroes, the true aftermath of the devastating events of Endgame will be showcased in the upcoming Disney+ series.

The new Marvel product will be throwing light on how the remaining Avengers are dealing with a world after the tragedy that unfolded owing to Thanos waging war with all of humanity.

Apart from that, the show will bring forth a new white character of John Walker opposite Sam Wilson who was chosen as Captain America by Steve Rogers himself.

With Walker possibly getting hailed as the new He-Man by governmental decree, it is possible that the series will dig deep into internal race issue as well with Sam taken by white nationalists.

Bucky Barnes or the Winter Soldier as he is more commonly known as, may restore all of his memory after being brainwashed earlier and will also be given an artificial arm as he carried the mantle for his dear old friend Steve Rogers, who might be existing in the same timeline as an old man [depending on the time period when the show starts].