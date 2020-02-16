Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about working in drama serial ‘Alif’

Former Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has opened up about working in Geo Entertainment’s hit drama serial Alif.



During a discussion, Hamza Ali Abbasi said “Drama serial Alif is my first project that I did [following his decision to quit acting] because it has Almighty Allah’s message in it.”

He said in the future he is going to make documentaries, short films, may be short dramas like Alif to bring people closer to religion.

The former actor went on to say that this is a very important fact that media is the most powerful thing during the present time so we have to use this medium.

In November last year, the Pyare Afzal actor had announced to quit acting, vowing to spend his life to spread the message of Islam.

The actor had vowed to spread message of Islam through every medium, adding that if he produces any documentary or movie or drama it will be about Islam.