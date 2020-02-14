'Stranger Things' season 4 teaser reveals David Harbour's return

A new teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 4 on Friday revealed that Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour) is alive .

“For the faithful, Happy Valentine’s Day,” Harbour commented on the reveal over Instagram.



The teaser for season for left the fans excited who were left disappointed to see Harbour's character meeting his end in an underground Russian facility in season 3.



“We don’t know yet, we don’t know,” the actor was quoted by multiple media outlets as saying during German Comic Con Dortmund.

Fans' hopes faded when a purported cast list started doing the rounds on social media , with no hints about the return of David Harbour's character.

At the end of season 3 in a post-credits sequence, Russian operatives at a snowy Russian are heard talking about an “American” being held in their custody.

The new teaser for season 4 has now confirmed that the prisoner is no other than Hopper.



