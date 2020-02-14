Adele looks gorgeous in monochromatic gym gear: Check out

Adele earlier stunned the world with her physical transformation taking the internet by storm.



The British songstress was at it again serving a spectacular gym look in Los Angeles on Thursday wherein she could be seen rocking a sleek all-black workout ensemble.

Adele’s look featured black athletic leggings, an Adidas half-zip pullover, a Nike hat and matching lace-up training sneakers.

The singer has been making headlines ever since her jaw-dropping lifestyle change.

People quoted a source as saying that Adele is now focused on maintaining her healthy self, "It's easy to just focus on her physical transformation, but this is really about something bigger.”

It added, “She got to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something, because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible."