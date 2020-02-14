Iqra Aziz receives new phone gift from husband Yasir Hussain

Pakistani starlet Iqra Aziz has received a new phone as a gift from her husband Yasir Hussain, the actress has revealed.



Taking to Instagram, Iqra Aziz shared a slow motion video made with the new phone and wrote, “My husband gifted me a new phone and I just can’t stop making weird slomo videos”

However, with #slomogonewrong, she says the slow motion videos went wrong.

The Raanjha Raanjha Kardi actress also showered love on husband Yasir Hussain saying “I LOVE YOU @yasir.hussain131.”



Commenting on the video, Yasir Hussain also dropped a romantic comment, saying “I love you too @iiqraaziz.”

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in December 2019 and enjoyed their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.