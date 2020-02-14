Iqra Aziz receives new phone gift from husband Yasir Hussain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani starlet Iqra Aziz has received a new phone as a gift from her husband Yasir Hussain, the actress has revealed.
Taking to Instagram, Iqra Aziz shared a slow motion video made with the new phone and wrote, “My husband gifted me a new phone and I just can’t stop making weird slomo videos”
However, with #slomogonewrong, she says the slow motion videos went wrong.
The Raanjha Raanjha Kardi actress also showered love on husband Yasir Hussain saying “I LOVE YOU @yasir.hussain131.”
Commenting on the video, Yasir Hussain also dropped a romantic comment, saying “I love you too @iiqraaziz.”
Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in December 2019 and enjoyed their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.
