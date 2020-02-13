Video: Taylor Swift shows PDA with Joe Alwyn

A video of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's public display of affection at the NME Awards in London is going viral over the internet.

According to multiple reports, the pair sat next to each other at the awards where Swift was an expected attendee.

The video shows the American singer pulling Alwyn in as the moment came.

It was not the first time the former private-couple became involved in PDA.

They were earlier spotted sitting next to each other at the Golden Globes during their first public date at the start of 2020.

The latest video from the British awards ceremony shows them hugging each other, when Swift is announced the winner of Best Solo Act.



