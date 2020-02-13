close
Thu Feb 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 13, 2020

Video: Taylor Swift shows PDA with Joe Alwyn

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 13, 2020

A video of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's public display of affection at the NME Awards in London is going viral over the internet.

According to multiple reports, the pair   sat next to each other at the awards where Swift was an expected attendee.

The video shows the American singer pulling Alwyn in as the moment came.

It was not the first time the former  private-couple became involved in PDA. 

They were earlier spotted  sitting next to each other at the Golden Globes  during their first public date at the start of 2020.

The latest video from the British awards ceremony shows them  hugging each other, when Swift is announced the winner of Best Solo Act.



