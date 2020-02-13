close
Thu Feb 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 13, 2020

Gul Panra in UK for Valentines Day concerts

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 13, 2020

Gul Panra on Thursday invited her fans to attend her Valentine's Day concert in Manchester,  the United Kingdom, on Friday.

The singer  who departed from Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday shared her picture after landing in UK.

"Hello Fans ! Just on the way to UK, Manchester! Hope you all will join us on 14 & 15 February. Looking forward," she captioned her photo. 

According to the Pashto and Urdu singer's previous Instagram posts, she would be performing in Birmingham and Manchester during her visit.

