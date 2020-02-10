Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt takes a jibe at US Senate on Bolton’s testimony in acceptance speech

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HOLLYWOOD: Brad Pitt, who won best supporting actor Acadamy Award for his recent film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, stole the limelight with his soft and hard tune during his acceptance speech.
Taking jibe at the US Sneate, the award winning actor said: "They said I have 45 seconds,” Pitt said about the time he got for his acceptance speech. “Which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week."
Pitt ' speech took a political turn as he referred to the Republican-controlled Senate that had refused to hear testimony from Trump’s former national security adviser, who could have given a first-hand account of the US presidents’s alleged bribery scheme with Ukraine. Bolton had previously called it a “drug deal,” that he said he didn’t want any part of.
Pitt's acceptance speech at Oscars:
Pitt's acceptance speech at Oscars: