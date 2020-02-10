Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt takes a jibe at US Senate on Bolton’s testimony in acceptance speech

HOLLYWOOD: Brad Pitt, who won best supporting actor Acadamy Award for his recent film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, stole the limelight with his soft and hard tune during his acceptance speech.

Taking jibe at the US Sneate, the award winning actor said: "They said I have 45 seconds,” Pitt said about the time he got for his acceptance speech. “Which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week."

Pitt ' speech took a political turn as he referred to the Republican-controlled Senate that had refused to hear testimony from Trump’s former national security adviser, who could have given a first-hand account of the US presidents’s alleged bribery scheme with Ukraine. Bolton had previously called it a “drug deal,” that he said he didn’t want any part of.

