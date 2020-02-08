close
Fri Feb 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 8, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, her ex John Mayer spotted in a restaurant ahead of Oscars

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 08, 2020

LOS ANGELES:  Jennifer Aniston  and  her ex John Mayer were seen leaving the popular restaurant in Los Angeles just moments after each other. However, it’s unclear if they actually dined together inside or not.

Aniston and Mayer, who dated for a year between 2008 and 2009 after meeting at an Oscar party  — were spotted leaving the the restaurant moments apart on Thursday.

The duo first met each other in 2008, just 3 years after the Morning Show star and Brad Pitt called it quits.

After his  breakup with the 'Friends' star in 2009, Mayer made  remarks about his and Aniston’s age difference.   However, unlike the singer, Aniston kept her comments kind and civil. She mentioned that Mayer is a wonderful person and they care about each other. 

later, Aniston  married Justin Theroux. The relationship ended in divorce in 2017.

The 50-year-old actress recently also hogged headlines for her interaction with her ex-husband Pitt. The two ran into each other at the SAG Awards backstage and had an adorable reunion as they congratulated each other for winning the award. 

