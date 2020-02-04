Did Zendaya and Jacob Elordi just confirm dating rumours?

'Euphoria' star Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are once again in the spotlight after they were seen cozying up to each other recently.

According to E!News, the pair looked quite cozy together in new pictures that show Jacop kissing Zendya on the head.

Previously, when they were rumored to have been dating, the pair had vehemently denied being together.

The entertainment website on Tuesday reported that their new pictures from Big Apple together contradict their earlier denial.

"They were showing each other things on their phones and laughing," E! News quoted a source as saying.

"She seemed to be really enjoy being with him. At one point he reached over and kissed her on the forehead. She had a big smile on her face and was very comfortable with them," the source said.

The website further reported that Jacob was also seen snapping several photos of “Euphoria” star.

"They walked in sync and looked happy together. Zendaya couldn't help but break into a big smile from time to time. At the end of their date, Jacob hailed a cab for them and got the door for Zendaya. She hopped in and looked over at him with a big smile again," the unnamed source told E!News.