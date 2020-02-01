Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn engaged? Diamond ring around THAT finger sparks buzz

Taylor Swift has the world talking as speculation goes rife about the singer finally getting engaged to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The rumour mills in Tinseltown are running wild after the Bad Blood singer was spotted sporting some major bling around her ring finger, leading to conjecture that the singer may have finally had the big question pop in front of her by beau Joe Alwyn.

Eagle-eyed observers spotted a massive diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand in one of the scenes from her freshly-released Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

The couple has been together for over three years now and have kept their relationship strictly private and away from the limelight.

The big rock around her finger was spotted when the Lover crooner was giving her take on politics including her criticism on the Tennessee Republican Senator-elect Marsha Blackburn.

She also briefly shares insight into her relationship with Joe during the documentary, telling him she loves him during one of the scenes.