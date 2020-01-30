close
Thu Jan 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 30, 2020

Mehwish Hayat responds to critics, posts stunning photo of herself

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 30, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan's TV and film star Mehwish Hayat  has shared a note on social media, apparently responding to her critics who trolled her,  saying: "I know some people don't like me."

Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress took to twitter to share her words, responding to  the  people  who, somehow, dislike the acclaimed actress. 

In her note along with a stunning picture of herself she wrote:“I know some people don't like me, but what can I do, not everyone has good taste."

Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable actresses in Pakistan. She has been honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contribution to Pakistani cinema. 

The actress is very active on social media and keeps on responding to online trolls who have been questioning her morals and character.

