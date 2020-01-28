close
Tue Jan 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2020

Adnan Siddiqui shares adorable photo with Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, Hira Mani

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 28, 2020
Adnan Siddiqui, Ayeza Khan, Humyun Saeed were last seen in drama serial 'Mere Paas Tum Ho'

Acclaimed Pakistani star Adnan Siddiqui said they would strive to improve storylines, and give women writers the chance and space to create good content.

He thanked his fans for all the love they had showered on his latest drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.

The actor took to Instagram sharing an adorable photo with Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and others, saying: “I wanted to thank you all for the love you have given “Mere Pass Tum Ho”. I understand the dialogues had some problematic leanings, and sometimes went a little far, sometimes quite far in painting women with a single brush stroke - I understand and take all of that on board. I wish the drama had consciously added nuance to the storyline.”

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to thank you all for the love you have given “Mere Pass Tum Ho”. I understand the dialogues had some problematic leanings, and sometimes went a little far, sometimes quite far in painting women with a single brush stroke - I understand and take all of that on board. I wish the drama had consciously added nuance to the storyline. Regardless, I wanted to thank you for your love, your loyalty, your eyeballs - glued to the screen every week. There is nothing greater for an artist than for his art and craft to be appreciated. We will strive to improve our storylines, and in my own production company Cereal Entertainment I am giving women writers the chance and space to create good content. In the meantime, thank you, and see you soon.

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on

He went on to say, “Regardless, I wanted to thank you for your love, your loyalty, your eyeballs - glued to the screen every week.”

“There is nothing greater for an artist than for his art and craft to be appreciated. In the meantime, thank you, and see you soon,” he added.

Latest News

More From Entertainment