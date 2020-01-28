Adnan Siddiqui shares adorable photo with Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, Hira Mani

Acclaimed Pakistani star Adnan Siddiqui said they would strive to improve storylines, and give women writers the chance and space to create good content.



He thanked his fans for all the love they had showered on his latest drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.

The actor took to Instagram sharing an adorable photo with Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and others, saying: “I wanted to thank you all for the love you have given “Mere Pass Tum Ho”. I understand the dialogues had some problematic leanings, and sometimes went a little far, sometimes quite far in painting women with a single brush stroke - I understand and take all of that on board. I wish the drama had consciously added nuance to the storyline.”

He went on to say, “Regardless, I wanted to thank you for your love, your loyalty, your eyeballs - glued to the screen every week.”



“There is nothing greater for an artist than for his art and craft to be appreciated. In the meantime, thank you, and see you soon,” he added.