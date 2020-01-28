Hailey Baldwin reveals what she did when Justin Bieber proposed her

LOS ANGELES: Renowned model Hailey Baldwin has shared an interesting story about her emotions and the step she took when the Canadian singer proposed her in July 2018.

In the fourth episode of the "Yummy" singer's docuseries, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," the supermodel revealed that she sought a piece of advice from her parents after receiving a proposal from Justin Bieber.



The 23-year-old fashion icon said that she called her parents and told them, "This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea."

Hailey was expecting that her parents -Stephen and Kennya Baldwin - would advise her to slow down and groom her mind. However, her parents responded differently and said: "Honestly, we think that this is meant to be for you and we know that this is what you want, so we trust you."

Hailey still remembers all the intimate details of the moment when her now-husband, Justin Bieber, proposed her. They were reportedly on a trip to the Bahamas and were alone in a house, just the two of them when the “What Do You Mean?” singer, 24 proposed her.

The duo dated from 2015 to 2016 and Us broke the news in June 2018 that they had started hooking up again.