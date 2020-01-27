Ayeza Khan says character of ‘Mehwish’ was the most difficult she ever had to play

Pakistan actress Ayeza Khan has said that the character of ‘Mehwish’ in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho was the most difficult she ever had to play.



Ayeza Khan took to Instagram ahead the last episode of the drama and wrote, “Tonight is the last time Mehwish will be seen on TV.”

About essaying the character of Mehwish, Ayeza said “Tonight, we say goodbye to the most difficult character I ever had to play.”

Earlier, the actress reacted to the tearful and unhappy climax of popular serial and she shared her viewpoint about the bitter end of the popular Pakistani drama.



Ayeza Khan — who was filled with excitement over the project's success —in conversation with Maliha Rehman at an event in Karachi said that if she thinks as Mehwish (the character that she essayed) "the ending was not good." She adds, "If I think as Ayeza, yes, it was good."