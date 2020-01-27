close
Mon Jan 27, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 27, 2020

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas steal limelight on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 27, 2020

LOS ANGELES: The  powered couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stole the the limelight on the Grammys 2020 red carpet as they made a  stunning entry at Los Angeles' Staples Centre for the 62nd edition of music's biggest awards night. 

White was a big trend at the glitzy event, along with strapless gowns -- and super-long glittering nails.   Priyanka and other stars made head turning entry to mesmerize the audience.  

Priyanka and Nick turned the cameras towards them with their hot walk on the red carpet.   The couple shared a few loved-up moments, making the flashbulbs pop incessantly. 

Priyanka's attire deserves a special mention here, which she styled with a sleek and neat hairdo and some sparkling earrings.

