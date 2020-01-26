close
Sun Jan 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 26, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly mocks Eminem over 'Dolly Parton Challenge'

Sun, Jan 26, 2020

Colson Baker aka Machine  Gun Kelly  mocked  Eminem on Twitter after  Slim Shady  followed in on the footsteps of  other celebrities by taking up  Instagram's viral "Dolly Parton Challenge".

Without naming  anyone, MGK attacked  Eminem hours after the latter   shared   a meme of his LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Grinder.

“50 year old artists tryna be relevant to the youth by posting trending meme’s is something i never thought i’d see #2020," MGK tweeted.

The Cleveland rapper, however,  decided to delete  his tweet on second thought but some fans managed to grab screenshots of his attack on Eminem.

The war between the two rappers seemed to be over after Eminem released a new  album earlier this month.

In one of his songs titled "Unaccommodating", the "Without You" rapper   has declared that his war with MGK is finished.

But the Rap Devil rapper hit back at Eminem on Twitter, in a sign  that their fight is far from over. 

