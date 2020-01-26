Machine Gun Kelly mocks Eminem over 'Dolly Parton Challenge'

Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly mocked Eminem on Twitter after Slim Shady followed in on the footsteps of other celebrities by taking up Instagram's viral "Dolly Parton Challenge".

Without naming anyone, MGK attacked Eminem hours after the latter shared a meme of his LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Grinder.

“50 year old artists tryna be relevant to the youth by posting trending meme’s is something i never thought i’d see #2020," MGK tweeted.



The Cleveland rapper, however, decided to delete his tweet on second thought but some fans managed to grab screenshots of his attack on Eminem.

The war between the two rappers seemed to be over after Eminem released a new album earlier this month.

In one of his songs titled "Unaccommodating", the "Without You" rapper has declared that his war with MGK is finished.

But the Rap Devil rapper hit back at Eminem on Twitter, in a sign that their fight is far from over.