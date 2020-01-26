close
Sun Jan 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 26, 2020

Mahira Khan extols Humayun Saeed

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 26, 2020
 

Mahira Khan on Sunday showered praises on TV actor Humayun Saeed for his stellar performance in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Turning to Twitter, Mahira Khan  wrote in Urdu language that Saeed's conviction towards his work is always visible on his face.

Calling Humayun Saeed a hero, the Raees actress used a  heart emoji in her tweet.

 “Humayun, aap ka dil aap ke chehray aur kaam mein nazar aata hai, hero” with a smiley emoji at the end, wrote Mahira Khan.

The drama  drew strong criticism from a large number of fans who were left devastated by the  death of its  protagonist (played by Humayun Saeed) in the last episode.

