US TV host calls Meghan Markle 'C List actress' and 'opportunist'

John Cardillo ,the host of America Talks Live have called Meghan Markle a C List actress and an opportunist.

Commenting on Meghan's relationship with US President Donald Trump, he said the former actress was trying to draw Hollywood's attention toward in order to further her acting career.

“She was like a 'C' list actress, a supporting actress on a cable network show for a few seasons.She got lucky and married a prince," Express.co.uk quoted him a saying.

“Now I think Meghan Markle realises that she is never going to be truly embraced as a Royal.“She wants to be back in the good graces of Hollywood," the TV host further said.

Meghan is known for her antagonism towards the US leader, having accused him of being divisive and misogynistic during his 20016 election campaign .

The Duchess of Sussex had also threatened to leave America if he became the US president.

During Trump's visit to the UK, Meghan had done everything to avoid the Republican leader.

"She and Harry have trademarked a brand and here in this country you can't be beloved by the elite in Hollywood and by the elite in the fashion industry, if you support Trump or any Republican, or any Conservative," said John Cardillo.



“So I don't think Meghan Markle is an ideologue as much as she is an opportunist.

“By making believe that she hates Trump, maybe some of the right players in entertainment and fashion will invite her to the right parties and she'll make a few bucks.”