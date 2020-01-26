close
Sun Jan 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 26, 2020

US TV host calls Meghan Markle 'C List actress' and 'opportunist'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 26, 2020

John Cardillo ,the host of America Talks Live have called Meghan Markle a C List actress  and an opportunist.

Commenting on Meghan's  relationship with  US President Donald Trump, he said the former actress was trying to draw Hollywood's attention toward in order to  further her acting career.

“She was like a 'C' list actress, a supporting actress on a cable network show for a few seasons.She got lucky and married a prince," Express.co.uk quoted him a saying.

“Now I think Meghan Markle realises that she is never going to be truly embraced as a Royal.“She wants to be back in the good graces of Hollywood," the TV  host further said.

Meghan is known for her  antagonism towards  the US leader, having accused him of being divisive and misogynistic during his 20016 election campaign .

The Duchess of Sussex had also threatened to leave  America if he became the US president.

During Trump's visit to the UK, Meghan had done everything to  avoid  the Republican leader.

"She and Harry have trademarked a brand and here in this country you can't be beloved by the elite in Hollywood and by the elite in the fashion industry, if you support Trump or any Republican, or any Conservative," said John Cardillo.

“So I don't think Meghan Markle is an ideologue as much as she is an opportunist.

“By making believe that she hates Trump, maybe some of the right players in entertainment and fashion will invite her to the right parties and she'll make a few bucks.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment