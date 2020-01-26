Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s dazzling photo in all-black outfit wins hearts

Pakistan celebrity couple Sajal Ali and fiancé Ahad Raza Mir left fans in awe as they donned jaw-dropping all-black outfit to attend an award ceremony on Saturday night.

Pakistani power couple Sajal Ali and fiancé Ahad Raza Mir looked stunning as they posed for cameras in all-black outfits.

The adorable photo is winning hearts on social media platforms.

The Yeh Dil Mera actress took to Instagram and shared the adorable photos on her story.

The celebrity couple has become the talk of the town as most admired stars on the TV screens.

Sajal and Ahad are flying high since 2017, following the record breaking popularity of their drama serial Yaqeen Ka Safar and Aangan.

Both Sajal and Ahad have been nominated for Best TV Actress and Best TV Actor respectively at Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020 for their outstanding performance in drama serial Aangan.