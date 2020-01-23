Mehwish Hayat responds to Gippy Grewal's wish

KARACHI: Welcoming the Indian singer-actor Gippy Grewal in Pakistan, Mehwish Hayat thanked him for his words of appreciation about her acting skills as he had desired to work with the 'Punjab Nahi Jaoungi' star after being inspired of her performance.

Earlier in conversation with a blogger, the Indian star - who is in Pakistan visiting Nankana Sahib in Punjab - had revealed that he's fond of Pakistani movies and he loved the outstanding performance of Mehwish Hayat in her recent hit 'Punjab Nahi Jaongi'. To a question, the actor responded that he would like to star with Hayat in the film.

When asked which Pakistani actress would he love to work with, the actor said:"I have recently watched ‘Punjab Nahi Jaon Gi’, I liked Mehwish's performance in the movie. So definitely if I get a chance to work in Pakistani films, I would like to star with her."



'Punjab Nahi Jaungi', is a romantic comedy film directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. It stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat and Urwa Hocane in lead roles. The story is about a love triangle, between the lead characters.

Grewal has recently visited the gurdwara comming through the Kartarpur Corridor and shared his blissful moments on social media, saying: "I am very happy to have gotten a chance to visit and hope all Punjabi brothers and sisters get to do the same."





