'Bad Boys for Life' rules box office, crosses $100 million worldwide

LOS ANGELES: The latest sequel of Sony's "Bad Boys" ruled over the global box office and is expected to cross the $100 million mark through the Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend.

The threequel of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led action series scored $38.6 million overseas, along with a strong $59 million at the domestic box office. It opened in 39 foreign markets, representing roughly half of the film’s international footprint.

"Bad Boys for Life", directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as wise-cracking detectives who reunite after years apart ("Bad Boys II" dates from 2003, eight years after the original "Bad Boys") to take on a murderous Miami drug cartel.



The film cost $90 million to produce. Its North American ticket sales - estimated at $68.1 million.

Another new release, Universal´s "Dolittle," starring Robert Downey Jr., placed second with an estimated $22.5 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period ($30 million for the four days).



On third was a film that has done rather better with the critics, last weekend´s box office leader, "1917," also from Universal. The World War I drama has booked $22.1 million in ticket sales ($27 million for four days).



Sony´s "Jumanji: The Next Level," downed by one spot from last weekend to fourth, taking in $9.6 million ($12.6 million). The action sequel stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart.



The fifth spot went to Disney´s "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," at $8.4 million ($10.6 million). Globally, the finale of the nine-film "Skywalker Saga" has now surpassed the $1 billion mark.

Other movies in the top 10 were:

At sixth place - "Just Mercy" ($6 million; $7.5 million for four days)

At seventh Spot - "Little Women" ($5.9 million; $7.4 million)

At eight position - "Knives Out" ($4.3 million; $5.3 million)

At ninth slot - "Like a Boss" ($3.8 million; $4.5 million)

At tenth - "Frozen II" ($3.7 million; $5.1 million)