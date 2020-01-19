close
Sun Jan 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 19, 2020

Scarlett Johansson skips awards show after falling 'violently ill'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 19, 2020

Scarlett Johansson was honored  as Outstanding Performer   at Santa Barbara International Film Festival for her performance in  Marriage Story.

The Black Widow star  is reported to have cancelled her  plan to attend the event due to her health condition.

 The actress, however, sent a message that was read out aloud by her Marriage Story co-star Adam Driver. 

 "I am so saddened that I can not be here with you this evening. An hour and a half ago, I became violently ill right as I was about to leave the Miramar hotel for the theater. I was so looking forward to accepting this incredible honor in person, and to not be here on stage with Adam is deeply disappointing, to say the least," Adam read out Scarlett  Johansson's note.

The Netflix  divorce drama  also   stars  Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever, and Wallace Shawn in supporting roles. 

The film follows a married couple (Johansson and Driver) going through a coast-to-coast divorce.


