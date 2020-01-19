Scarlett Johansson skips awards show after falling 'violently ill'

Scarlett Johansson was honored as Outstanding Performer at Santa Barbara International Film Festival for her performance in Marriage Story.

The Black Widow star is reported to have cancelled her plan to attend the event due to her health condition.

The actress, however, sent a message that was read out aloud by her Marriage Story co-star Adam Driver.

"I am so saddened that I can not be here with you this evening. An hour and a half ago, I became violently ill right as I was about to leave the Miramar hotel for the theater. I was so looking forward to accepting this incredible honor in person, and to not be here on stage with Adam is deeply disappointing, to say the least," Adam read out Scarlett Johansson's note.

The Netflix divorce drama also stars Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever, and Wallace Shawn in supporting roles.

The film follows a married couple (Johansson and Driver) going through a coast-to-coast divorce.



