Marvel's Jeremy Renner, Bautista, Matthew McConaughey papped at UFC 246

The world of fighting witnessed history on Saturday after Conor McGregor marked his return to the UFC octagon by routing Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.



And there to witness history unfold where several of Hollywood luminaries including our favourite Avenger Jeremy Renner who made an appearance for the card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas along with Dave Bautista.

Renner seems to be following in the footsteps of his fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt who is no stranger to the world of UFC and while his presence for this event remained unknown, the Marvel fam for sure felt represented at the high-octane clash.

Apart from that, Matthew McConaughey was also spotted at the event and delving into the thrill of the clash.

The mixed martial arts superstar from Ireland — returning to the Ultimate Fighting Championship for the first time since he was battered into submission by arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 — overpowered his American foe without ever being tested.