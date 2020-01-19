Wedding bells for Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse?

Wedding bells seem to be chiming loud in Hollywood as the rumour mills suggest that Robert Pattinson may have popped the big question in front of girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

Chitchat stormed the internet of a probable engagement between the lovebirds when the 28-year-old model was spotted donning a gold band on her left ring finger.

Fans were convinced that the duo has finally taken the next big step in their relationship after the supermodel following a Dior party in Paris was seen hanging around with her beau.

While the two were a sight for sore eyes, what fans noticed instantly was the bling on Suki’s left hand, sparking engagement buzz that spread like wildfire on the internet.

Prior to this, rumours had already been rife about the couple getting engaged over the holidays when the Twilight actor had spent some quality time with his ladylove’s family.

That being said, the couple has yet to make an official announcement about whether they are actually tying the knot or not.