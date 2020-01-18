Fans are urging Harry Styles to boycott pre-Super Bowl event: Here's why

Fans of British singer Harry Styles are urging him to boycott Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl pre-party on January 31 to express solidarity with footballer Colin Kaepernick .

Kaepernick has reportedly been ruled out of NGL games since 2016 after he knelt during the national anthem to protest on police brutality against black Americans.

When Pepsi, the head sponsor of the event, issued a press release announcing that the former "One Direction" member will be the main performer for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl, his fans took to Twitter demanding Harry to boycott the event.

The press release also included comments from Styles who said "I'm excited to be playing the Pepsi Super Bowl party. I hear they're amazing and I'm looking forward to it. See you in Miami".



Using the hashtag #HarryBackout, fans have urged him to boycott the event.





