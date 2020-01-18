Eminem's surprise collaboration with late rapper Juice WRLD breaks the internet

Eminem released his much-awaited album Music to be Murdered By like an absolute thunderbolt on Friday, and guess what, it features a song by late rapper Juice Wrld too.

The collab song Godzilla has been captivating fans from around the world as it is in collaboration with the gone-too-soon singer/rapper Juice WRLD.

The global fandom of Juice WRLD was stunned as the very first posthumous song of the late artist was uncovered recently who amazed his devotees for the last time in the following lyrics:

“Monster

You get in my way, I'ma feed you to the monster (Yeah)

I’m normal during the day, but at night, turn to a monster (Yeah)

When the moon shines like Ice Road Truckers

I look like a villain outta those blockbusters."

The song is utterly captivating with Eminem’s fire like rap and Juice WRLD’s vigorous talent owing to which the album is currently topping the charts across the globe.

A picture of the late artist from the day he recorded the songs has also been brought to the surface by professional photographer Chris Lon.

Originally known as Jarad Anthony Higgins, Juice Wrld, can be seen looking enormously proud of himself after he did a great job for his longtime inspiration.



Juice WRLD, who is renowned for his song Lucid Dream has always been one of the biggest admirers of Eminem as most of his music was kindled by him.

Fans had also suspected at times that these two adroit artists would collaborate for sure.

However, the 21-year old rapper died in December, 2019 after suffering a fatal seizure while he was walking through the airport.