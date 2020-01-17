Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain vow to cut down expenses, make more donations

Newly-wed couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz has vowed to make more donations in their future.



Yasir took to Instagram sharing an endearing post and wrote, “Hum paisy bilkul zaya nahi kar rahy... soch rahy hain aainda zindagi mai kharchy kam aur donations zyada karengy..(we are not wasting money and considering cutting down expenses and making more donations in our future.”

Yasir urged his fans and followers to follow them in great cause and also help others to think like them.

“Aap log bhi aisa hi sochen aur agar Already soch rahy hain toh bakiyon ko sochny mai madad karen (You should also think like it and if doing so, help others consider it).

Iqra and Yasir, who got married on December 28, 2019 in a simple ceremony, returned to Pakistan from Sri Lanka after enjoying their honeymoon recently.



Following his nuptials, Yasir in a long Instagram post, shared his thoughts about having a simple ceremony, urging people to make marriages more easy and convenient for the bride and groom and their families.