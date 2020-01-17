Bella Hadid elated over Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's patch-up as he vows to 'love her forever'

While all of us are over the moon seeing our favourite power couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid reconcile, Bella Hadid appears to be just as ecstatic about the news.

The Hadid sisters seem to be sticking together as 23-year-old Bella is on cloud nine about her sister Gigi, 24, reuniting with her former flame earlier this week.

A grapevine told HollywoodLife about Bella cheering on Zayn and Gigi’s freshly-rekindled relationship saying: “Bella couldn’t be happier to see how happy Gigi is with Zayn.”

“The only thing that matters to Bella is to see her sister happy and if Zayn makes Gigi happy, then Bella completely supports them dating again,” it was revealed.

The lovebirds seem to have picked up right where they left off nearly a year ago as they were also spotted at Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid’s birthday.

“It seemed very natural for Zayn to join their family for Yolanda’s birthday. They all had a really good time together and Zayn gets along with their family really well,” the source added.

Another source revealed how serious the former One Direction member is about his ladylove as they said: “He loves her deeply and wants to be with her forever, he is that committed.”

“Things are going well with them and family and friends are happy for them. But no one would be surprised if there is any future drama or breakup down the line,” it was further revealed.