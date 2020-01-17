Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler's split happened after 'engagement talk'

Vanessa Hudgens and her former boyfriend Austin Butler had left us all being skeptical about love after they ended their nine-year relationship earlier this week.

And as per the latest development on why they called it quits, the rumour mills are suggesting that it may have something to do with the talk of ‘engagement’ they had just prior to their split.

A grapevine dished the dirt to PEOPLE, saying: “They had talked about an engagement before they split up. They really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together.”

The insider further revealed that it was owing to their professional lives that the two had to go separate ways.

“Busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship. They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out,” the source added.

The Spring Breakers star a day after news went rife about their split, was spotted at the red carpet premiere of her film Bad Boys for Life, seemingly ‘unbothered’ by her nine-year-long relationship biting the dust, as she radiated and looked chirpier than ever.

The two had met earlier on the sets of Disney’s famous High School Musical while she was dating her costar Zac Efron but had soon after sparked breakup buzz with him.