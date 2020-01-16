John Cena points his guns towards Justin Bieber after viral meme of their face-off

Justin Bieber after messing earlier with one of the most fearless wrestlers around the world, John Cena, has finally managed to irk the beast.

The 42-year-old wrestling champ extended an invitation to the Baby crooner for a face-off in the ring after one of his memes got viral where the two can be seen fighting each other.

The WWE star was asked by Carrie Ann Inaba during The Talk: “If Justin is looking for a piece of John Cena in the ring, what would you say?”

Cena replied saying: “OK, the interview is going to take a little bit of a turn. Justin Bieber, if that is even your real name. I know you’re going to see me in Dolittle, but if you see me on the streets, we’ll do far from little.”

However, the brutal threat that started off was soon turned into a rosey invite for a fun date.



“Yeah, that’s right. If it’s a face-off you want, you can find me at WrestleMania, we’ll go through the whole song and dance, which pretty much means – you serenading me with your beautiful voice and then teaching me how to dance,” he said.



