Jennifer Aniston's stylists add to Brad Pitt's grace for new ad campaign

NEW YORK: Brad Pitt has appeared as new fashion boss as he looks awesome during a tailoring legends' advertising campaign, and it's all thanks to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's longtime stylists and friends, Nina and Clare Hallworth!

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's actor shined for a tailoring legend's advertising campaign on the brand's 75th-anniversary celebrations.

The 56-year-old actor, who is an ambassador for the brand, looked hot in the timeless black-and-white shots, sporting the finest ready to wear and eveningwear pieces from the Italian menswear couture house.

Pitt was reported to have said: "I've always admired the brand's elegant and timeless designs."

"The brand embodies creativity, quality and excellence."



Nina and Clare took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off some of Pitt's dashing looks from the shoot as well as highlighting when they worked with Pitt in 2019 for the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals.









