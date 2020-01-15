Eminem, despite homophobia and sexism, is still one of the richest rappers

American singer, songwriter Eminem has over the years become the epitome of fame and success in the world of hip-hop as the musician boasts of a following from all across the globe.



The 47-year-old Stan hit maker, born as Marshall Bruce Mathers III, continues to be regarded as one of the most successful and influential rappers of all time since he started his journey with rap from Detroit and suffered 'discrimination' as the only white person taking stage at shows.

The rapper currently has numerous feathers in his cap as he has earned himself a place on the Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

The rapper’s story of reaching the summit of success is one that is no stranger to the internet as the artist’s struggle with bullying during childhood has largely been told to the world.

The Without Me crooner was raised by his single-mother after his father left and abandoned the two. Despite the struggling days at school, Eminem was fond of comic books as well as storytelling and had become interested in rap when his uncle had played the track Reckless for him.

He started participating in rap battles at the age of 14 but it wasn’t until age 17 when he started pursuing it seriously.

Eminem rose to fame by working with Dr Dre that resulted in his album titled The Slim Shady LP that surged to the top and went through ceilings in terms of success.

Eminem has now secured himself the spot of being the sixth richest rapper in the world with a net worth of over $230 million.

However, the album was not just getting showered with praises but had also been largely condemned over it being heavily influenced with homophobic, misogynistic and violent lyrics.

In 2000, the rapper released another album titled Marshall Mathers LP which went on to become the fastest-selling rap album in history with over 1.7 million copies getting shipped merely within a week of its release. It was later also dubbed as the highest-selling rap record of all time with an approximate of over 35 million copies sold across the world.

However, his song Kill You landed him in trouble as Social activist Valerie Smith filed a complaint with Toronto police’s hate crimes urging that the track promoted violence against women and was against Canada’s hate crime laws. He was also halted by Canadian officials in 2000 from entering the country over “the possibility that [he] would come here and advocate violence against women."

In spite of being so immensely popular, Eminem is still held as one of the most private rappers of all time as he often lets his work be the sole voice of his individuality.

Apart from that, he has also made waves in acting as he starred as after starring as himself in his biopic 8 Mile, has also weaved magic on screens with The Wash, Funny People, Entourage, The Interview and Crank Yankers.