Eminem's surprise new album 'Music to be Murdered' references his past feuds

Globally-acclaimed rapper Eminem has dropped a treat for fans as he released a surprise new album that has swiftly become the talk of town.



The 47-year-old Love the Way You Lie crooner stole the spotlight after releasing his new album Music To Be Murdered in a surprise move.

Apart from the surprise new album, the rapper also released the music video for his track Darkness which shows a mass shooting at a concert followed by real-life footage of the shoot-out that happened in Las Vegas.

The video ends with the text reading: “Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America.”

The artist’s ongoing cold war with Machine Gun Kelly was also referenced in his track Unaccommodating along with the 2017 Manchester during Ariana Grande’s concert with the lyrics “bombs away.”

Another one of his songs, titled No Regrets, from the freshly-released album, Eminem also referenced his previous feud with Tyler the Creator and Earl Sweatshirt with the lyrics: “Thinking I run [expletive]/Misplacing my anger enough to give Earl and Tyler, the Creator the brunt/Should’ve never made a response, should’ve just aimed for the fake ones and traitorous punks.”



The 20-song album also features other prominent names from the world of music including Ed Sheeran, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Royce Da 5’9 ″, Young M.A and Anderson .Paak.