EXO's Chen to tie the knot with expecting mother of his child

EXO's member Chen recently left fans floored over the news of him being off the market. His marriage announcement left fans in shock, more so the news of his girlfriend being pregnant left them in a state of frenzy too.

Chen's sudden marriage announcement on Monday left the entire fandom in utter shock after he revealed he is tying the knot to his girlfriend "With whom I want to spend the rest of my life."

This news came suddenly as his fiancee is expecting a child. Users on twitter even posted pictures of the star buying a ring for his betroth.

Chen uploaded the message on LYSN, he wrote, "Hello. This is Chen. I am writing this because I have something to say to our fans. Although I am very nervous and anxious on how to say this, I wanted to tell our fans this first as you have given me such great love, I am writing this message even with flawed phrases. I have a girlfriend with whom I want to spend the rest of my life."

The singer went on to say, "Although worries and concerns came first when [thinking] about the situations that will follow this decision, but because I wanted to inform this sudden news as quickly as possible to my members, company, and especially our fans who are proud of me, so you all won't be shocked, I was in discussion with the company and members."

Referring towards his unborn baby, Chen added by writing, "In the midst of that, a blessing came to us. Because the situation became one where I couldn't do the things I planned with the company and members, I was quite taken aback, but I also found strength through this blessing."

"I am very thankful to my members who sincerely congratulated me after hearing this news, and I deeply thank our fans who send me overwhelming love even though I am flawed," he wrote. "I will never forget my grateful heart, I will always try my best from my position without change, and I will repay the love you gave me. Thank you always," the star concluded by saying.

News of the pregnancy was confirmed by a source close to the agency itself, they revealed, "It is true that Chen's bride-to-be is pregnant." However they refused to divulge how far along in the pregnancy Chen's bride is.



