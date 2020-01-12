Maria Sharapova has an interesting reaction to the Queen's picture

Maria Sharapova on Sunday shared a picture of UK's Queen Elizabeth driving a car, saying that it made her smile.

Taking to Instagram, the five-time grand slam winner wrote that the picture prompted her to tell her grandmother that "it's never too late to get that drivers' license".

"This made me smile. It also made me call my grandmother and tell her it's never too late to get that driver's license," Sharapova wrote on the picture that she shared to her Instagram stories.

The Russian tennis star is currently dating British millionaire Alexander Gilkes, who is known as New York’s best-connected Briton. His ex-wife is also a friend of Meghan Markle.

According to reports, Gilkes is understood to have become friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton and is also said to be close to Prince Harry, who also went to the same school. He was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle recently dropped a bombshell on the royal family with the announcement that they were quitting from their royal duties.

The news not only caught the royal family by surprise, it also had the world talking about the couple's decision.

The latest development even elicited comments from the world's most powerful man, US President Donald Trump.