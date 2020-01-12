Twitter is clueless why Hareem Shah is trending again

It's been a while since TikToker Hareem Shah is making headlines with her controversial statements and pictures, and it looks like she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.



Shah once again became one of the top hashtag trends in Pakistan on Sunday, leaving many fans clueless about what led to the trend.

A look at the tweets sent out under the hashtag #HareemShah suggested that it started trending after multiple users posted her pictures with funny and satirical remarks.

One of the most shared picture under the trend appeared to be of a cleric who was nominated in the murder case of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch.

While picture's authenticity could not be independently verified, some users claimed that the TikToker posed for the photo with Mufti Abdul Qawi recently.

Multiple users said that Hareem Shah and her friend Sandal Khattak have been deported from Dubai, a claim that could also not be independently verified.

Regardless of whether the pictures are authentic or not, the TikToker seems to have perfected the art of staying relevant in media.







