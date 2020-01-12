close
Sun Jan 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 12, 2020

Twitter is clueless why Hareem Shah is trending again

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 12, 2020

It's been a while since  TikToker Hareem Shah is making headlines with her controversial statements and pictures, and it looks like she doesn't  plan on stopping anytime soon.

Shah once again became one of the top hashtag trends in Pakistan on Sunday, leaving many fans clueless about what led to the trend.

A look at the tweets sent out under the  hashtag #HareemShah suggested that it started trending after multiple users posted her  pictures with funny and satirical remarks.

A screenshot of the hashtag trend

One of the most shared picture under the trend appeared to be of a cleric  who was nominated in the murder case of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch.

While picture's  authenticity  could not be independently verified, some users claimed that the TikToker posed for the photo  with Mufti Abdul Qawi recently.

Multiple users  said that Hareem Shah and her friend Sandal Khattak have been deported from Dubai, a claim that could also not be independently verified.

Regardless of whether the pictures are authentic or not, the TikToker seems to have perfected the art of staying relevant in media.



