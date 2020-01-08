Avatar 2: James Cameron unveils first look of the sequel at CES 2020

LOS ANGELES: It has been almost a decade when the Avatar hit cinemas and became the highest grossing movie of all time worldwide. The director, James Cameron, has provided a first look at concept art for his forthcoming "Avatar 2" sequel, which is scheduled to be released next year in December.

"Avatar" social media account dropped four exclusive looks at the expanded scope of "Avatar 2", assuring whatever the movie's fans are left around the world taht"you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world." Cameron has been vocal about "Avatar 2" exploring underwater worlds.



Cameron, who was at CES in Vegas to announce an Avatar-themed partnership with Mercedes-Benz, revealing the futuristic Vision AVTR concept car, showed off the images from Pandora’s future world at Daimler’s keynote Monday night at the 2020 CES.



The renowned director, who was widely lauded for his work in the original movie, promises that "Avatar 2" will feature more vehicles and machinery in addition to the multitude of alien life forms from the original 2009 movie.



It was already revealed that the sequels will venture into new territory on the moon that Cameron brought the world back in 2009. And from the looks of this, he's going all in on the waterscapes. The production has, in true Cameron style, not skimped on the challenges, putting many of the cast through shooting in water tanks to get that realistic feel.







Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will again enthralled the fans with their acting skills for the new movie with the story introducing us to their young family, while Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang were also given role to play in the film. The film-goers will be meeting a whole new clan of Na'vi, overseen by Cliff Curtis' Tonowari and featuring a host of other characters.



Disney has already scheduled the release of "Avatar 2" for December, 2021, followed by three more "Avatar" films in 2023, 2025 and 2027.

