NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to model Amanda Pacheco

American actor Wilmer Valderrama got engaged to his ladylove model Amanda Pacheco, with rumors suggesting that he is about to be a married man soon.

The NCIS actor on Wednesday surprised his fans with an Instagram picture.

The photo shows him proposing to Amanda on rocks near the sea.

The picture was later shared by his girl friend Pacheco.

Her Instagram picture also featured a close-up of her stunning diamond ring.



Internet celebrity Amanda Cerny was among thousands of people who liked Wilmer Valderrama's post and congratulated him on his engagement.





The actor was previously linked to Lindsay Lohan and Mandy Moore and had a six-year relationship with Demi Lovato.

