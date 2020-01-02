close
Thu Jan 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 2, 2020

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to model Amanda Pacheco

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 02, 2020

American actor Wilmer Valderrama  got  engaged to  his ladylove model Amanda Pacheco, with rumors suggesting that he is about to be a married man soon.

The NCIS actor   on Wednesday surprised his fans with an Instagram picture.

The photo shows him proposing to Amanda on rocks near the sea.

The picture was later shared by his girl friend Pacheco. 

Her   Instagram picture also featured a close-up of her stunning diamond ring.

Internet celebrity  Amanda Cerny was among thousands of people who liked Wilmer Valderrama's post and congratulated him on his engagement.

“It’s just us now” 01-01-2020

The actor was previously linked to Lindsay Lohan and Mandy Moore and had a six-year relationship with Demi Lovato.

