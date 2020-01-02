Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ on-stage PDA sets internet on fire

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are painting the town red with their frequent love-filled outings together and the two did not miss the holiday season to tell the world how much they love each other.



The love birds were spotted expressing their intense feelings for each other, while sharing a passionate kiss on the stage, during a Jonas Brothers concert in Florida.

The magical moment happened at midnight, when the couple rang in New Year 2020 celebrations hand-in-hand, alongside Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas and the rest of the boy band.

A couple of pictures and videos of the three couple, welcoming the New Year together, have gone viral on the internet ever since, and are being shared across social media quite a lot.

Check out the photos below

Earlier, Priyanka also shared a video in which she highlighted how she spent a gala time in 2019 while accomplishing numerous feats and collecting multiple accolades.



Read here: New Year 2020: 10 times Priyanka Chopra proved she truly owned 2019