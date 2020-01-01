New Year 2020: 10 times Priyanka Chopra proved she truly owned 2019

With the new dawn 0f 2020, Priyanka Chopra reminded everyone how she had an amazing 2019 and the global icon has just given a flashback to what a fulfilling and enriching year she had.



In a video uploaded on Twitter, Pee Cee reminisced about all the feats and accomplishments she achieved during the last year.

“Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude," she captioned the video.

Here are all the highs Pee Cee achieved in 2019

1. When shr got immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds, New York

2. When she starred in Hollywood movie Isn't It Romantic

3. When she featured in Jonas Brothers' music video Sucker

4. When she launched her online talk-show on YouTube called If I Could Tell You Just One Thing

5. When she made an appearance at the Met Gala with Nick Jonas

6. When she went to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival

7. When she visited Ethiopia as part of her UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadorship

8. When she became the cover-girl for magazines InStyle, Elle, Vogue and People

9. When she made a comeback in Bollywood with Sky is Pink

10. When she received the dignified Danny Kaye Humanitarian award



