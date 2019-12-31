Marvel President Kevin Feige reveals who the strongest Avenger is

While all Marvel fans have time and again sparked debates on who the strongest Avenger is, Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Fiege dished the real dirt on who takes the title.

During a recently-held Q&A session at the New York Film Academy, Fiege argued that it isn’t Iron Man, Captain America, Thor or even Hulk who can bag the title of the strongest character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but its Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch.

Feige dropped in a reference to back his claim, to which we can all give his statement a nod of approval, as he reminded fans on Maximoff’s last face-off with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame where she had almost killed the mega-villain, resulting in him looking “as scared as I've ever seen.”

It was during his encounter with Scarlet Witch that Thanos had to direct for the army to take over.

Earlier in an interview this year with ComicBook, Feige had iterated the same as he named Maximoff the only character who could have single-handedly defeated Thanos.

“Wanda Maximoff, who is probably near the upper echelons of power - I contend she would have taken down Thanos if he hadn’t called the [army], it was done,” he had said earlier.

Elizabeth Olsen’s character after blowing us away in Avengers: Endgame, will next be returning to the MCU with her upcoming series WandaVision that will premiere in 2021.