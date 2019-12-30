Kim Kardashian set to welcome New Year 2020 in style

LOS ANGELES: Kim kardashian, the reality TV star, has added more admirers to her fans club with her style she has evolved throughout the 2019.

Undoubtedly, Most of the Hollywood stars are always keeping fans on their toes with their dashing appearances on social media platforms. Like other showbiz celebs, Kardashian is gearing up to welcome the new year in style.

The TV star has not, so far, revealed her plan for the celebrations of new year, but, it is much expected that she would stun everyone with her new look to enter 2020 as she previously rocked the Internet with a bang on Christmas eve by sharing some smashing posts that suggested her future strategy to rule as a fashion icon.

The 2010s is about to end, and the people, from all walks of life, are reminiscing on the slew of fashion moments that defined the decade, from bandage dresses to tiny sunglasses.



When Kardashians come to mind it seems to be rocking as they always keep their fans entertained by sharing latest photos and videos of their celebrations on every occasion. That's why it is being anticipated that Kim would delight more this New year.

In terms of celebrity style from the decade, Kim Kardashian West had no shortage of memorable ensembles – and one Kardashian mega-fan has taken to Twitter to document the reality TV star’s 2010s style evolution.

On the other hand, Kardashian West responded to the fan, writing that she keeps all her past outfits “archived with the photo attached to each look.”



A social media user created a virtual fashion diary that guides the internet through moments from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and other milestones from the 2010s that contributed to Kardashian West’s personal style. The conversation includes 50 tweets and counting, as of Sunday morning.

