Jennifer Aniston fit as a fiddle at 50: Her fitness regime revealed by trainer

Hollywood’s leading lady Jennifer Aniston is undoubtedly one of the most influential stars around the globe.



And the 50-year-old Friends actor knows exactly how to stay in shape even decades after reigning over the industry.

While many of her devoted fans and followers may have wondered what extreme efforts go behind making all of that perfection possible, a report by Women’s Health Magazine is letting the cat out of the bag.

The report citing the Murder Mystery actor’s trainer Leyon Azubuike revealed that she maintains her chiseled abs by doing planks. While she starts off with the standard ones, Jennifer shifts to side planks before treading towards planks with shoulder taps.

Apart from that, Jennifer goes one step further from the regular sit-ups and moves towards V-ups and the ab wheel.



“We’ll use a sit-up to shock the body occasionally, but it’s not a major part of our core regimen,” Azubuike said.

It was further disclosed that Jennifer maintains a strict diet of only food items with balanced amounts of nutrients comprising fats, carbohydrates and proteins.