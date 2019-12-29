Ryan Reynolds opens up about The Rock's personality off camera

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson seem to have an inseparable bond, much to the audience's delight. With the myriad of on-screen collaborations planned, fans are guaranteed excitement in the coming new year, from movies like Hobbs & Shaw to Jumanji: The Next Level and even Red Notice.



During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Reynolds was asked about his experiences working with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and if he behaves any different off camera.

Ryan was quick to respond, stating, "Off-camera, he's sort of a lot like on-camera. Less violent. As energetic and kind, really just a genuine article."

When later questioned regarding the possibility of The Rock joining him in the famous traveling gym Iron Paradise, the star cheekily replied, "God, I hope not. He's like in his 48th trimester of puberty. I don't think that's gonna be a very satisfying workout for him but for me, it's gonna be another bucket list moment."