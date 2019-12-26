Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn, takes his own life

Former member of Norway’s royal family Ari Behn, who was amongst the multiple to accuse actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, took his own life on Wednesday.

Behn’s death was announced by his manager Geir Hakonsund, who in an email sent to AFP said: “It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today.”

The Royal House of Norway soon after released a statement saying: “Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm and good memories of him with us.”

Behn, an acclaimed Danish writer had been married to Norwegian Princess Martha Louise from 2002 to 2017 had had shared three daughters with her.

He had come forward in 2017 alleging that he was groped by 60-year-old Kevin Spacey in 2007, underneath a table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert. The allegations, however, remained unaddressed by the House of Cards actor.

The Academy Award winner has been stained with accusation of sexual assault by more than a dozen men, including that involving an 18-year-old man in Massachusetts.